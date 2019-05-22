I took the liberty to watch film on 2019 Cal men’s basketball commit Kuany Kuany, breaking down his strengths, weaknesses, and providing an overview of where he’s at as a basketball player.



Strengths: Has great physical tools (6’10”, 200 pounds) and athleticism. Can elevate with ease. Pretty quick. Aggressive on both ends of the floor. Plays with a lot of energy. Runs the floor well in transition. Has the potential to be a pesky defender. Pretty comfortable playing out on the wing and in the post. Knows how to post up. Moves well without the ball. Cuts well to the hole, etc. Attacks the glass well.

Always goes for the ball. Does a good job of finishing the play and not giving up when the ball is up for grabs. Knows how to secure the rebound. Has pretty good hands. Has the ability to score from beyond the arc. Has nice form on his shot. Has the potential to be a solid foul shooter. Seems pretty comfortable at the line.

Weaknesses: Sometimes over reaches on defense. Needs to do a better job of staying home and not getting up in the air prematurely. Shot needs to improve. Too often takes rushed shots. Needs to do a better job of taking his time. Confidence with his shot needs to improve. Doesn’t finish around the rim as well as he should. Gets out of control easily in transition.

Ball handling could improve. Needs to gain more confidence putting the ball on the floor. Too often defers to pass. Needs to create off the dribble more often. Has the ability to do so, but lacks confidence. Needs to get stronger. Will have a tough time posting up against D1 level bigs as a freshman. Physicality needs to improve.

Overall: There’s a lot to like about Kuany Kuany as a prospect. He has great physical tools, plays with a lot of energy, and is eager to make the right basketball play. If he can polish up his game and become more of a scoring threat from the wing position, he could wind up being a really good two-way player for Cal.