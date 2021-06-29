Commitment Analysis: Kaleb Johnson
Finally, Justyn Martin is not alone — the 2022 class has more than player on offense, beginning with Hamilton, Ohio running back Kaleb Johnson’s commitment earlier this month, and part of a three c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news