News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-19 19:37:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Commitment Analysis: Jeremiah Hunter

Eyorvqrkpcshgwcqctq5
Nam Le • GoldenBearReport.com
@aguynamednam
Golden Bear Report

Jeremiah HunterReported Height: 6’2Reported Weight: 177Offers: 2 Power 5Last year’s receiver class was meant to correct some long running deficiencies on the team, since they were lacking taller wi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}