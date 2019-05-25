I just finished watching film on 2019 Cal men’s basketball commit Dimitrios Klonaras, breaking down his strengths, weaknesses, and providing an overview of where he’s at as a basketball player.

Strengths: Has solid size for a guard at 6’5”, 202 pounds. Alert on defense (2.4 steals). Does a good job at contesting shots. Doesn’t give up on the play. Hustles. Handles the ball pretty well. Can bring the ball up the floor and push it in transition. Willing passer. Has good court vision (3.0 assists). Moves well without the ball. Can play the 1 or the 2. Alert on offense as well. Rebounds well (5.2 rebounds). Has a solid low post repertoire for a guard. Uses spin moves well to gain separation. Has good form on his shot. Pretty smooth release. Shoots left handed.

Smart player. Doesn’t make a lot of mental mistakes. Does a good job of making the right basketball play. Doesn’t force the issue. Does a good job staying under control. A team player.

Weaknesses: While alert on defense, he sometimes gets beat off the dribble. Quickness on defense needs to improve. Finishing inside needs to improve. Physicality needs to improve. Needs to get stronger. Needs to get better at finishing through contact. Not a very explosive athlete. Craftiness around the rim will need to improve to compensate for his average athleticism. Needs to improve shooting in traffic. While he has good form on his shot, his percentages need to improve (61.3% from the foul line and 16.7% from 3-point range).

Overall: Was a starter for the Greece FIBA U16 national team at the Division B level. They defeated the Netherlands 74-60 to win the 2017 FIBA U16 European Championship. He averaged 13.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.4 steals per game during the tournament. He’s played in some big games and should be ready to handle the pressures of playing Division I basketball.

In addition to his experience playing in big games, there’s a lot to like about Dimitrios Klonaras. He’s got the size to play shooting guard and the skill to play some point guard if needed. He always looks to make the right basketball play and does a good job of playing within himself. He needs to improve the consistency of his shot and prove that he can hang with more athletic guards. Going up against Juhwan Harris-Dyson and Matt Bradley in practice should prepare him well for the athleticism that he’ll see in the Pac-12.

Note: All stats and measurements come from 2017 FIBA U16 European Championships