Last month, Cal men’s basketball found their big man for the 2019 class in 3-star power forward D.J. Thorpe out of Lake Travis High School in Lake Travis, Texas. Here's a look at what Thorpe brings to the table and what Cal should expect from him when he steps on campus next year.

At 6’8”, 225 pounds, Thorpe has a good nose for the ball. He crashes the boards and knows how to get easy points by grabbing offensive rebounds. What allows him to do this so well is his quickness and footwork. He has a quick first step and is relentless in his pursuit of the basketball, making it tough to contain him.

In addition to being a good rebounder, Thorpe is a very fundamentally sound player in the post. He uses spin moves and jump hooks effectively to score in the paint. He uses the glass really well and also does a good job using power dribbles to establish position.

On top of his fundamentals, Thorpe is a very tough player. He knows how to finish through contact and bang down low. He not only isn’t afraid of contact, he welcomes it. He has a good feel for the game, knowing when to attack the rim and when to rely more on his quickness and post moves to get a shot off. While he does prefer to use the glass, he knows how to throw it down as well. While not the biggest player for the Division I level, Thorpe’s fundamentals, quickness, strength, toughness, and overall IQ can make up for it. It’s clear that he’s benefited from having a seasoned NBA veteran in Otis Thorpe for a dad.

When watching tape of Thorpe, it’s evident that he’s more of an old-school big man that likes to play down on the block and control the glass. That’s where he’s at his best. That said, it’s not like he isn’t looking to develop a more well-rounded game. Thorpe has a nice shot and has shown that he has the capability to shoot from the outside.

Another area where Thorpe should excel is in the transition. He runs the floor well and should be able to hang with quicker, more agile big men. He's going to have to do two big things going forward, which are learning to play against bigger men on defense and adjusting to the speed of the college game.

If you look at all that he has to offer, it’s clear that D.J. Thorpe is a really good fit for Cal. He’s a throwback big man with a high motor, quickness, and an ability to run the floor. It will take some time for Thorpe to reach his full potential, his energy should make him an instant contributor at Cal. His size means he has to contribute right away.