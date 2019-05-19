News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-19 19:34:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Commitment Analysis: Casey Filkins

P6ssjmxtw6fabiv50tnx
Nam Le • GoldenBearReport.com
@aguynamednam
Golden Bear Report
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Casey Filkins Reported Height: 5’11Reported Weight: 190Offers: 3 Power Five, most Ivy Leagues (Cal, Oregon State, Oregon are the Power 5)It is lazy to suggest that a white slot receiver has traits ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}