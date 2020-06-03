Cal added to their 2020 roster with the commitment of Wisconsin grad transfer Bradrick Shaw, as the former RIvals 150 running back chose the Bears to finish his sixth year of eligibility. READ: Cal Adds RB Grad Transfer Bradrick Shaw





From the Rivals.com Transfer Tracker As a recruit: Shaw had a number of options in the SEC, but the longer his recruitment played out the more Wisconsin became a viable option. In the end, the Badgers ended up winning out over Vanderbilt, landing his commitment just before Signing Day 2015. At Wisconsin: After redshirting his first year on campus, Shaw impressed in 2016, rushing for 457 yards and five touchdowns. Heading into 2017 he seemed poised to be the Badgers next star at the position. But injuries sidelined him and opened up the door for Jonathan Taylor to take the starting position and never looked back. Shaw missed all of 2019, and returned as Taylor's backup in 2019. He finished his Wisconsin career with 938 yards and 10 touchdowns. Shaw entered the portal after being granted a sixth year of eligibility. Rivals.com National Analyst Farrell's Take: "Shaw was supposed to be the man at Wisconsin back in 2017 but an injury allowed Jonathan Taylor to take the role and run with it so to speak. Shaw has talent and has shown that at times as he’s a hard runner who runs low to the ground and can bounce off tackles. At Cal he should have a chance to make an impact although he will have to fight for time."

The Film

Shaw is a bigger back at a listed 216 lbs, as the Bears didn't have another running back on the roster like Brown until now. Shaw will likely spell Brown, who proved to be a workhorse in 2019, when the Bears need another bigger back, with Marcel Dancy and Deshawn Collins as change-of-pace backs. Bill Musgrave has tended toward using bigger, downhill-type backs, and Shaw has been a decisive runner during his time at Wisonsin. 1:01 on the above highlight is a set that the Bears put in during spring football, with a tight end looping in to lead up the hole. Shaw follows his blockers, hits the hole and gains 43 yards. 7:39 is an example of what the Bears hope to get as far as someone who can move piles, as while Shaw gets about eight yards thanks to the blocking, he gets more thanks to keeping his legs moving. 8:51, not a lot of space, but Shaw gets through the hole to the second level, and it takes three guys to take him down. Getting Shaw to the second level, much like with Chris Brown, is an important piece for the Bears, who often had negative plays in power situations. Wisconsin continually has one of the best offensive lines in the country, which is apparent on the video above, but Shaw has shown the burst and power after contact to be successful.

