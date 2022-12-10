Sometimes games can be like auditions in the age of the transfer portal. Colorado cornerback Kaylin Moore had one of his better performances this season against Cal, and Saturday night he became the newest member of the Bears.

It took only two days for the sophomore to find a new home after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Now, Moore will return home to California to finish out the remaining two seasons of his college career.

The 5-foot-10, Westlake Village native was one of the bright spots in a difficult season for the Buffaloes that eventually ended with Colorado's coach being fired and Deion Sanders being brought in to lead that program.

CU has had several players enter the portal since the coaching change, and Moore entered as one of the more intriguing players leaving the team.

His addition will give the Bears a player with quite a bit of experience to drop into the secondary.

Moore, who played at Oaks Christian High School, played in and started all 12 games at Colorado this season. He finished the year with 38 tackles (30 solo) to go with four pass breakups and a tackle for loss, which came in the win over the Bears.

In all, he played 604 snaps as a sophomore in 2022. Moore has played in 20 games over two seasons and made 14 starts in his career.

Moore's had a season-high six tackles and one pass breakup against Arizona. He reached five tackles in three games during the 2022 season including in games against Minnesota and Washington. The newest Bears defensive back had four tackles against Oregon.

Moore will arrive at Cal with two seasons of eligibility remaining.