Colorado-based receiver Ismael Cisse has continued to see a steady stream of new schools enter his recruitment over the last several weeks. He’s added new offers as he continues to build relationships with the schools already involved.

USC was the first program to jump in the mix with an offer, and since then more programs have decided to offer him as well. In the last few weeks, as colleges begin to turn their full attention to the 2023 class, Cisse has added a few more offers.

In-state school Colorado offered him this week while Cal and Nevada offered him late last month. The process is beginning to get busy for the 6-foot receiver from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood.

“Of course it’s stressful, but you’ve gotta understand that there’s a lot of kids getting recruited and only a few coaches,” he said. “So, if it’s really for you it’ll come. You just gotta be patient and wait. Just be happy with the ones you’ve got, and the ones that you want they’ll all come. You just have gotta be patient and wait for everything to fall into place.”

Colorado’s junior class is an impressive one, and there is Power Five-level talent at many schools across the area. However, Cherry Creek is a state champion and is loaded with many of the players from the state who have earned Power Five offers.

That has attracted many colleges to the high school program leading to increased attention for a player like Cisse.

Cisse has started to from relationships with programs in recent weeks and months giving him a clearer picture of what the recruiting process is about. What he is learning now could ultimately prove to be quite valuable when it comes time to make a commitment decision.

“For me, I’d say who really wants me,” Cisse said about what the recruiting process has taught him so far. “A lot of coaches will still hit me up on the daily, and then some coaches know who I am because of other offers but might not be as interested. So, for me, I’d just say who really wants me and who is taking the initiative to make the push to get me.”