Amid fall camp that's closed to the public, the biggest news to come out in the past couple of days has been the return of CJ Anderson, former Cal (2011-12) and NFL running back, to the Bay Area as a volunteer quality control coach.

"Eight years in the league, I had fun, and I looked at what I wanted to get into," Anderson noted in a Zoom call with Cal media this afternoon, "I always had a lot of coaches while I was in league, coach (Gary) Kubiak, coach (Sean) McVay, Eric Studesville, Wade Phillips, Jack Del Rio, who said I would be a great coach one day because of the type of player I was when I played. When we got done with Detroit last season, me and my family sat down (and talked), made three Super Bowls, won a Super Bowl, made it to the Pro Bowl, made enough money, we thought about if there was anything else in the National Football League that I needed to accomplish, and there were a couple things on that list I felt I wanted to accomplish, but there was nothing guaranteed that I would accomplish, so (I thought) why not help the younger generation and get into coaching?"

Anderson retired from the NFL last month, and immediately turned his focus toward coaching, and decided that Cal was a place where he could learn about the finer points.

"I could've coached anywhere, to be honest, I could've been paid," Anderson said, "and I could've coached at any high school as a head coach in California or in Texas, where I was living. I've got bigger aspirations than being a coach for what I want to do in my life. I've had a little experience with 7 on 7 organizations, working with kids, checking their grades, but the recruiting aspect was humongous, that's something I had to learn and that's why I thought this opportunity would be amazing to me, just to learn on that end."

The ability to come back to his alma mater in order to work toward something greater, where Anderson mentioned Cal director of career development Ron Coccimiglio as a mentor, was big for the former Super Bowl champion. Along with that, it's another opportunity to work with Bill Musgrave, whose offense helped to turn Anderson into a 1000 yard back in 2017.

"Obviously I worked with Bill Musgrave," Anderson said, "I had one of my best years under Bill, so Bill knows how I work. When you know that you're familiar with something, and I'm familiar with the offensive system that Bill is using, and UC Berkeley, because I was a student athlete there, it makes it easier to go into something. I was more comfortable with those two to take this opportunity now for my future goals."