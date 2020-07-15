Per a release from the PwC SMU Athletic Forum, Cal running back Christopher Brown Jr. has been named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, an award presented to the top running back in college football.

This is Brown's first time on the watchlist, and he's one of 10 Pac-12 running backs on the watchlist. Brown had a strong finish to his sophomore season, with 100 yard games again UCLA and Illinois to close out the year. Brown also didn't fumble in 2019, with the most carries of any Pac-12 running back that didn't fumble.

Brown finished 2019 with 208 carries for 914 yards and 8 TDs (4.4 yards per carry) along with 22 receptions for 166 yards and 4 touchdowns. He led the team in scoring, every rushing category, and in receiving touchdowns. Per Pro Football Focus, Brown also recorded 49 1st down runs, 29 runs of 10+ yards, 3.35 yards per carry after contact, and 57 avoided tackles.

No Cal back has won the Doak Walker Award in its 29 years of existence, despite a run of NFL running backs starting for the Bears from 2003-10. Semifinalists and finalists will be chosen in November, with the final vote being decided in December.