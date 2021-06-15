Charlotte Transfer Jordan Shepherd Officially Signs with Cal

"We're excited to add Jordan to our team heading into the 2021-22 season," Cal head coach Mark Fox said in a release. "Jordan has the athleticism to play a couple of positions and the mentality to make an immediate impact for us. His experience and versatility will make him a great addition."

After he committed last month, Charlotte transfer guard Jordan Shepherd signed with Cal Tuesday afternoon, officially filling Cal's last scholarship slot for the 2021-22 season. Shepherd played the last two seasons at Charlotte, after starting his college career at Oklahoma.

Shepherd played both guard spots over his time at Charlotte and Oklahoma, and will be called on to do the same for a team that has a number of needs moving forward. The 6'4", 190 lb guard from Asheville, North Carolina averaged 13 points per game over his two seasons in Charlotte, earning third-team all Conference USA for his 2019-20 season (where he averaged 14 points per game and 4.1 assists).

Shepherd joins a backcourt that includes Joel Brown, Jarred Hyder, Makale Foreman, and Jalen Celestine, among those who played last year for the Bears. With Mark Fox continually looking for longer guards to add to the rotation, Shepherd, with a 6'4" frame and plenty of experience (a sixth-year senior getting an extra year due to Covid), should fit in with the group, as they attempt to replace the output of Matt Bradley.

Shepherd, who will wear number 31 with the Bears, will be joined by true freshmen Marsalis Roberson (number 0), Obinna Anyanwu (number 23), and Sam Alajiki (number 24) as a newcomer to the Cal program.

