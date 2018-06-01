Chaminade linebacker Blake Antzoulatos announced his commitment to Cal Friday via Twitter, becoming the seventh member of the 2019 class. He joins Ryan Puskas at the linebacker spot in the class, and is the 23rd ranked inside linebacker in the country (57th ranked in the state of California)

Antzoulatos visited the Bears back on April 20th, getting more comfortable with inside linebackers coach Peter Sirmon (who's the one in the Titans jersey in the graphic).

"I got to have a lot of one on one time with coach Sirmon," Antzoulatos told Golden Bear Report in April, "I got the feel of what his personality is like, how he interacts with his players, that was big for me. He's great, he's the man, he's definitely a coach I would love to play for, I don't think there's a better coach to play for, especially if you want to learn from someone that's been there, played in the league, had a great college career at Oregon."

He'll have the opportunity to do that at Cal, as the inside linebacker spot will open up a bit for Antzoulatos as a freshman, with Jordan Kunaszyk and Derron Brown leaving after the 2018 season.

In Antzoulatos, the Bears are getting a tackling machine. He had 150 tackles a year ago, and with 4.6 speed, he can be a rangy player both filling gaps and getting back in coverage. He's a capable pass rusher and about as good a fit as you can get for what Justin Wilcox is looking for.

Antzoulatos, a three-star ILB, chose Cal over offers from Boston College, Utah, Illinois, and others.