Wyking Jones has needed all the good news that he can get after his first season went awry in many ways. He got that Thursday afternoon in the form of a 7'2" big man. Connor Vanover , a center out of Findlay Prep in Las Vegas (via Little Rock, Arkansas), committed to Cal. Vanover had visited the Bears over the weekend, and had noted to our Ben Parker that he intended to take a few days after the visit to mull over how he wanted to go forward.

Excited to announce that I will continue my education and athletic career at Cal. Go Bears! pic.twitter.com/yALwqVgqUp

Though the visit was rainy for last Friday, Vanover did have this to say about the experience.

“I was very impressed with the Berkeley community" Vanover told Parker, "To me, it felt like it was one giant neighborhood tucked away but not far way from the city. I could see myself there for 4 years.”

As far as where Vanover fits into this Cal team, the big man depth is wide open at this point. Both players who took the vast majority at center, Marcus Lee and Kingsley Okoroh, are graduating, so Vanover's path to playing time is easy to see. He'll need to bulk up, as he's listed at 205 lbs on Rivals, and 210-220 elsewhere.

He'll also be counted on to help the Bears space the floor as a pick and pop threat. He shot 37% from 3 at Findlay last year, and the threat of him from deep could pull away defenders from the paint, where some of Cal's dribble-drive threats will have clearer lanes.

The former Memphis commit gives the Bears four commits in the 2018 class, joining Jacobi Gordon, Matt Bradley, and Andre Kelly. There's currently one more scholarship slot open for Cal men's basketball, as they continue their pursuit of Jordan Brown.