Houston-North Shore cornerback Khamani Hudson is in the final stages of reaching a college decision as the regular signing period opens this week. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound prospect committed to Lamar University in the fall, but in recent weeks he's added a couple high-level offers that have made him dive back into his recruitment.

Cal jumped into the mix a couple weeks ago and hometown school Houston offered him shortly after the Bears.

Hudson made official visits to both schools over the weekend and is now settling in to make his decision.

The trip to nearby Houston is a bit more familiar for the 2024 recruit, while the visit to Berkeley gave him an opportunity for a new experience. Hudson is happy he decided to take up the Bears on their offer to see the Bay Area.

“The experience was definitely once in a lifetime,” he said. “I enjoyed Cal, I got to try some new things I never seen on my side of town and get a feel of a culture I’m not used to. The coaches, players and staff embraced me and made sure I knew that they were there to support me fully at all times.

“The coaches were very thorough with their intentions on developing and bettering me not just as an athlete but as an person, and brought me a warm welcome as soon as I got on campus. So it was pretty close to what I expected.”