Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-27 23:09:44 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Catching up with Juhwan Harris-Dyson

Favyxbhvrxxecgqbhdr5
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Ben Parker • GoldenBearReport.com
@slamdunk406
Golden Bear Report
I cover Cal basketball for Rivals.com.

On Wednesday, Cal men’s basketball sophomore guard Juhwan Harris-Dyson sat down with Justice delos Santos of The Daily Californian and also GoldenBearReport.com. Below is a full transcription. Q: ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}