Catching up with Jalen Celestine
2020 Cal men’s basketball commit Jalen Celestine caught up with GoldenBearReport.com about sitting out his senior year at Lutheran High School (Brookville, New York) due to injury, where he’s at in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news