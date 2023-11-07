A win is a win no matter how it comes. Especially for a team that seldom had opportunities to celebrate last season. Cal made changes after a historically bad 3-29 season firing Mark Fox in favor of bringing in Mark Madsen.

The new Bears head coach continued to make changes adding several pieces to the roster through the transfer portal. Monday, the culmination of all those moves came by way of a season-opening victory.

It was far from pretty at times and there were some nervous moments late, but the Bears were able to secure a victory over visiting St. Thomas (Minnesota) Monday night at Haas Pavilion.

Cal needed a career night from Jalen Celestine, who missed the 2022-23 season with an injury, to secure the victory and his 21 points led the way in the Bears' 71-66 victory.

The Tommies hit 12 3-pointers in the game and simply would not go away throughout the course of the game leaving the Bears to keep pace. Celestine had a balanced effort through both haves allowing Cal to remain in the game despite an inconsistent scoring night for the Bears.

He had 10 points in the first half and 11 in the second aided by three 3-pointers allowing other players on the team to find their rhythm.

The pivotal moment came late in the game with the two teams tied, 64-64, and under a minute left to play.

Cal point guard Devin Askew, whose only other basket came at the 9:04 mark of the first half, made a hard drive in the paint and finished at the rim for the go-ahead bucket. Free throws from Askew, Jalen Cone and big man Fardaws Aimaq secured the win over the final stretch for the Bears.

That Askew (9 points, 5 assists) and Celestine (21 points, 4 rebounds) made a difference was somewhat of a theme for the night. For all the new additions that Madsen made upon his arrival, it ended up being key contributions from several holdovers from last year's squad playing a key role.

That began with forward Grant Newell keeping the Bears afloat early in the night with 8 points on a perfect 3 for 3 from the floor. Newell eventually left the game after playing 16 minutes in the first half when he landed awkwardly on a closeout attempt on the defensive end of the floor.

The second-year Bears starter clutched his knee when he made it to the sideline and never returned to the floor the rest of the night.

Monty Bowser and ND Okafor also contributed in 12 minutes apiece in Monday's victory.

Newcomers certainly did their part in the Bears' first win, too. In particular, Fardaws, a transfer from Texas Tech, made his presence felt as he made his Cal debut finishing with 16 points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Cone, who came to Cal from Northern Arizona, hit big free throws down the stretch and finished his first game for the Bears with 10 points and an assist in a game-high 37 minutes.

Freshmen Rodney Brown, Jr. (12 minutes) and Vladimir Pavolvic (18) minutes were also able to see the floor as Madsen used nine players in the season opener.

Memphis transfer Keonte Kennedy, Texas Tech transfer Jaylon Tyson and freshman Devin Curtis were unavailable for the Bears on opening night.

Cal will continue its home stretch to open the season Friday when it hosts Pacific at 8 p.m.