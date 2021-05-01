 Cal Football: Cam Bynum Goes to the Minnesota Vikings
Camryn Bynum Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings, Pick 125, Round 4

The third member of Cal's "Takers" secondary has been drafted into the NFL, as Camryn Bynum was picked by the with the 125th pick in the 4th round by the Minnesota Vikings

Bynum had career totals at Cal of 188 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss (-16 yards), 0.5 sacks (-5 yards), six interceptions that he returned for a combined 20 yards, 29 pass breakups and 35 passes defended, with his 29 career pass breakups ranking tied for fourth in school history. He started 42 consecutive games, every single contest of the Justin Wilcox era, the only player on Cal's roster to do so.

During his time at Cal, Bynum worked his way up from honorable mention, to 2nd team, to 1st team all-Pac 12 honors from 2018 to 2020. He joins Jaylinn Hawkins and Ashtyn Davis from the 2017-19 secondary in being drafted, giving the Bears a draft selection in 33 of the last 35 drafts.

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox had this to say when asked about Bynum Thursday on Pac-12 Today:

"A+ character guy, he is a special person," Wilcox said. "He is all the things you look for in terms of the character part, he checks all those boxes. He's a tough guy, he practiced every day, rarely was he out of a practice or even out of a drill, he wasn't one of those guys getting his shoelaces fixed on the sideline during an individual drill. He was out there working every single day. Guys appreciate that, they want to know that they're available and focused, and he works at it, studies. Those are the things it starts with. Then from the football side, just a very instinctive guy, very smooth, played calm. He had a great college career for us, started every game that he was here (for), he did a great job."

