Cameron Goode was arguably Cal's defensive MVP in 2020, recording a team high 8 tackles for loss over the four game schedule. He gave the Bears a boost Monday morning by announcing his return, the fourth senior to do so for the Bears since the season ended.

Goode has started games over the last four years, totaling 26 total starts over the time, including 16 of the last 17 games Cal has played. During that time, Goode has recorded 125 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 2 interceptions returned for touchdowns, six pass breakups, eight passes defended, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and eight QB hurries. He finished the 2020 season with 19 tackles, 8 TFLs, 3 sacks, and a fumble recovery. Goode earned second team all-Pac 12 honors for his play, which included a career high 3.5 TFL game against Oregon.

Goode's return solidifies the Cal front seven, which will have to replace only Zeandae Johnson in 2021. He gives the Bears another multi-year starter on defense, and a difference maker at a key position on defense where depth was lacking in 2020 due to opt-outs and injury. Goode also graduated from Cal with a degree in legal studies in December.

Goode now has a chance to jump into Cal's record books in tackles for loss and sacks during the 2021 season. He needs 10 tackles for loss to pass Mawukoh Tugbenyoh for 10th on the career TFLs list and six sacks to pass Natu Tuatagola and Sekou Sanyika on the all time sacks list.

Goode's return makes for four Cal seniors taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility, while four have left with pro aspirations or to the transfer portal.

Senior Decisions

Staying for 2021

OLB Cam Goode

ILB Kuony Deng

S Elijah Hicks

C Mike Saffell

Pro Bound or Transfer Portal

CB Cam Bynum (Pros)

OL Jake Curhan (Pros)

DL Zeandae Johnson (Pros)

FB Drew Schlegel (Transfer Portal)

Undeclared

DB Josh Drayden

OL Valentino Daltoso

WR Kekoa Crawford

OL Gentle Williams

QB Devon Modster

RB Marcel Dancy

RB Bradrick Shaw