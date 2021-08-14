Cam Sidney joins Cal's 2022 Class

With much of Cal's 2022 class filling gaps on the defensive line and edge positions, other parts of the team hadn't landed a commitment. That rang true for the defensive backfield, where the Bears have taken nine commitments over the past two seasons, but have looked to add more. They've done that, as Tre Watson landed his first commitment as Cal's DB coach. Cameron Sidney , from SoCal powerhouse Mater Dei, has joined the Bears 2022 class, announcing his commitment Saturday.

Cal offered the 5'11", 170 lb Sidney after a workout in the month of June, where the Mater Dei DB got to see the Cal campus.



"It fits me personally," Sidney said a couple weeks ago, "it's a great school, a lot of the people there are very nice and it felt like home. It was very relaxing and felt like a good fit."

Sidney isn't a long corner, like other players that the Bears have brought in in past years (Kaleb Higgins, Tyson McWilliams, and Jaylen Martin, to name a few), but Sidney's instincts and quickness stand out on film. He can play either at corner or nickel, where his change of direction is reminiscent of Traveon Beck coming out of high school. Sidney did only play three games due to injury in the spring season, but is set to get a full season with the Monarchs

"He likes the fact that I'm very involved with the coverages," Sidney said of his now future position coach Tre Watson, "that I'm intelligent and he likes the fact that he can throw a lot of stuff at me and I can catch up on it quicker than others, that played a big part in recruiting. Plus, he likes how explosive I am, which is also one of my big strengths in the defensive backfield."

Sidney is the first scholarship player from Mater Dei to commit to Cal since Nikko Remigio in the 2018 class. He brings the class of 2022 up to eleven.