Cal's secondary got a boost Tuesday morning, with Cam Bynum not being listed among those declaring early for the NFL draft. Bynum, set to be a redshirt senior in 2020, noted in December that he'd have a discussion with his family about the possibility, as he had the option of finishing his Cal degree either in the spring or the fall.

With Bynum staying, there were no Cal players among the 115 who declared for the NFL draft early. Bynum staying, along with fellow senior-to-be Elijah Hicks, gives the Bears two multi-year starters returning at cornerback. Over his time at Cal, Bynum is one of three players to have started every game over the previous three seasons, joining Jake Curhan and Luc Bequette in starting the previous 38 games. That group could tie or break Mitchell Schwartz's Cal record for consecutive starts (51), depending on the outcomes of the 2020 season. Bynum's career stats: 169 tackles, 6 TFLs, .5 sacks, 5 INTs, 32 passes broken up

Cal's DB Room Entering 2020

Seniors: Cam Bynum, Josh Drayden, Elijah Hicks Juniors: Daniel Scott, Branden Smith Sophomores: Chigozie Anusiem, Isaiah Humphries, Steve McIntosh* Redshirt Freshmen: Craig Woodson, Jaylen Martin, Miles Williams, Erik Harutyunyan*, Tarik Glenn Jr.* True Freshmen: Trey Paster^, Isaiah Young^, Dejuan Butler, Collin Gamble, Tyson McWilliams * - designates walk-ons ^ - designates early enrollees Bynum and Hicks returning gives the Bears secondary another year of veteran leadership, which should help the 'Fab Five' defensive back group in their maturation process. In particular, Isaiah Young is someone who Bynum worked out with last summer, and comes from the same Corona Centennial program. READ: Roster Review, DB

Early Enrollees In