Cal got their biggest boost since the announcement of the Pac-12 season restarting, the return of their most tenured defender. Defensive back Camryn Bynum, who had previously opted out of a spring season prior to the announced return of the Pac-12 conference, announced via Twitter that he'll be returning to the Bears for their start on November 7th, vs. Washington.

Bynum returning gives the Bears their most tenured defender, with 38 consecutive games started, 2463 reps taken on defense, and career totals of 169 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, .5 sacks, five interceptions, 27 pass breakups, and 32 passes defended. Bynum's presence gives the Bears experience on defense and more flexibility in the secondary. He should retain his starting spot at corner, allowing Elijah Hicks to remain at safety, which should cover for the Bears graduating both Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins in the offseason.

A movie with no sequel? Never that! 🐍🎥 pic.twitter.com/7tNBky0Pe4 — Camryn Bynum (@Cambeezy_) October 5, 2020