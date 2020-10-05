Cal got their biggest boost since the announcement of the Pac-12 season restarting, the return of their most tenured defender. Defensive back Camryn Bynum, who had previously opted out of a spring season prior to the announced return of the Pac-12 conference, announced via Twitter that he'll be returning to the Bears for their start on November 7th, vs. Washington.

Bynum originally opted-out of a potential post-January 1st season on September 6th, citing his want to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft, where he should be selected. One of his points for opting-out was the lack of a fall season, and now that the option presented itself, he hopped back in.

"I ended up declaring because the season was pushed to the spring time and I wouldn't be able to (double up on) a season," Bynum noted, "and prepare for the senior bowl, the combine, those sorts of things. Now that the season was pushed up to November/December, I didn't see a reason not to play, especially since I'll have to train for the senior bowl and the combine on the back end. I just thought what was best for my development right now is to get the reps and play football."

Bynum was Cal's highest graded defensive starter in 2019 per Pro Football Focus, including being the Bears' highest graded tackle (at 86.4, .1 ahead of Evan Weaver) and run defender (81.5). He played the third most reps of any defender a year ago (886, behind Kuony Deng and Evan Weaver).

Bynum returning gives the Bears their most tenured defender, with 38 consecutive games started, 2463 reps taken on defense, and career totals of 169 tackles, 6 tackles for loss, .5 sacks, five interceptions, 27 pass breakups, and 32 passes defended. Bynum's presence gives the Bears experience on defense and more flexibility in the secondary. He should retain his starting spot at corner, allowing Elijah Hicks to remain at safety, which should cover for the Bears graduating both Ashtyn Davis and Jaylinn Hawkins in the offseason.

"Really excited to have Cam back," head coach Justin Wilcox said, "and it's such a unique set of circumstances, and we were fully supportive of his decision over a month ago when he made the decision to move on and start preparing for the NFL. When things changed here recently, we were instantly in communication, and as you know in getting to know Cam, he loves being a part of the program and a part of the team. He was really looking forward to coming back as soon as it was announced that we were going to be able to play, had the daily testing lined up. We're obviously thrilled to have him back, he's excited to be back, there's a couple of logistical things that we're working through, but couldn't be more happy for him and for our team, not only to have the kind of caliber of his play, but the type of person that he is."