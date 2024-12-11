California starting QB Fernando Mendoza expected to transfer

California sophomore quarterback Fernando Mendoza is expected to enter the transfer portal.
The move came one day after the Bears hired new offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin, the former Auburn coach.
He went 265-of-386 passing for 3,004 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, and ran 87 times for 105 yards and two scores. The 6-foot-5 and 225-pounder proved durable in absorbing 41 sacks, he had four games over 299 passing yards, including a season-high 385 yards and two scores (plus one rushing touchdown) in a 46-36 win at Wake Forest.
The former Miami (Fla.) Columbus High product was a Rivals.com two-star prospect. He flayed some of his best ball against the Florida colleges. He threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception in the 39-38 loss vs. Miami with ESPN College GameDay in town. He also threw for 3030 yards and had an interception in a. 14-9 loss at Florida State on Sept. 21.
Mendoza first committed to Yale over Pennsylvania, and then he signed with California.
