California starting QB Fernando Mendoza expected to transfer

The move came one day after the Bears hired new offensive coordinator Bryan Harsin , the former Auburn coach.

He went 265-of-386 passing for 3,004 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, and ran 87 times for 105 yards and two scores. The 6-foot-5 and 225-pounder proved durable in absorbing 41 sacks, he had four games over 299 passing yards, including a season-high 385 yards and two scores (plus one rushing touchdown) in a 46-36 win at Wake Forest.

The former Miami (Fla.) Columbus High product was a Rivals.com two-star prospect. He flayed some of his best ball against the Florida colleges. He threw for 285 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception in the 39-38 loss vs. Miami with ESPN College GameDay in town. He also threw for 3030 yards and had an interception in a. 14-9 loss at Florida State on Sept. 21.

Mendoza first committed to Yale over Pennsylvania, and then he signed with California.