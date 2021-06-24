California Memorial Staidum to Return to Full Capacity in the Fall

There will be fans in the stands this fall for Cal, as Cal Athletics announced a return to 100% capacity for California Memorial Stadium this fall. This is part of a larger return of 100% capacity for all outdoor sports for the Bears in the fall.

"It's awesome," head coach Justin Wilcox said, "that's my reaction."

"We are excited to be able to welcome our fans back to Memorial Stadium and to all of our outdoor venues this fall," athletic director Jim Knowlton said in a release. "We know how much our fans have missed the experience of attending our games in person, which we can see through a 95 percent renewal rate for football season tickets and high demand for new tickets. We are looking forward to an exciting season here in Berkeley, and as we have done since the start of the pandemic, we will follow all state and local health protocols to ensure a safe environment for all those who come out to our games."

Cal Athletics also announced the return of the band, spirit and cheer teams, and the Tailgate Town (located on Maxwell Field) for the Bears six-game home slate this fall. They also announced the move to mobile ticketing exclusively for all athletic events.

Cal played two home games last fall at Memorial Stadium without fans, a 24-23 loss to Stanford and a 21-17 win over eventual Pac-12 champions Oregon, and haven't played a home game with fans since a 41-17 loss to USC in 2019. The Bears open their 2021 slate on September 4th with a matchup against Nevada in California Memorial Stadium.