Despite an early commitment for Jaden Casey to Fresno State, Beau Baldwin was a frequent visitor at Calabasas High School during evaluation periods. That persistence, combined with Casey quietly visiting Cal this past weekend and for the North Texas game, paid off, as the Bears have landed a commitment from Casey. Casey joins Zach Johnson as a quarterback in the 2020 class, and becomes the 21st commitment for the Bears.

Casey, a three star quarterback (5.7 Rivals Rating), had other major offers from the likes of Alabama, Arkansas and Kansas State, after throwing for 3161 yards (64.5% completion), 38 touchdowns and 9 interceptions as a junior, and throwing for 1495 yards and 22 touchdowns so far as a senior. Casey is mobile, can get out of the pocket, and has shown some prodigious arm strength in his near three years as a starter.

Casey becomes the 14th offensive commit of the 2020 class, has bumped the Bears into the top 25 in the Rivals recruiting rankings, and gives Beau Baldwin a massive recruiting win.