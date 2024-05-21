Cal WR target Tavian McNair preparing for stretch of official visits
Tavian McNair has been on Cal's radar for more than two years. He actually picked up his offer from the Bears 24 months ago this week. The North Las Vegas native is now at Centennial High School in Corona where he has continued to grab the attention of college recruiters during his junior year.
The 6-foot-1, 169-pound receiver is nearing the next phase of his recruitment as he begins a string of official visits that will take him throughout the country. Arizona State is up first with McNair set to visit the desert next week followed by trips to Utah, Cal and Kansas all before the summer dead period hits.
Those upcoming trips will go a long way towards helping the three-star prospect decide his future home.
"What I'm looking forward to is finding a brotherhood," he said. "Somewhere I know I can develop and become a better player and get to that next level, because I want to play on Sundays. I just want to go somewhere I can get to the next level and get better."
McNair said "loyalty" and consistent communication separated the schools he will visit officially over the other programs on his offer list. The teams that will get him on campus have continued to make it clear that he's a priority, and that has been valuable as he sorts through his options. As has the bond and comfort level he's built with the various coaches.
"I like that," he said. "I'm a family-type person."
Since entering the mix, Cal has been among the most consistent in its pursuit of McNair, and he's built a strong relationship with the staff in Berkeley.
