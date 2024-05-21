Those upcoming trips will go a long way towards helping the three-star prospect decide his future home.

"What I'm looking forward to is finding a brotherhood," he said. "Somewhere I know I can develop and become a better player and get to that next level, because I want to play on Sundays. I just want to go somewhere I can get to the next level and get better."

McNair said "loyalty" and consistent communication separated the schools he will visit officially over the other programs on his offer list. The teams that will get him on campus have continued to make it clear that he's a priority, and that has been valuable as he sorts through his options. As has the bond and comfort level he's built with the various coaches.

"I like that," he said. "I'm a family-type person."

Since entering the mix, Cal has been among the most consistent in its pursuit of McNair, and he's built a strong relationship with the staff in Berkeley.