Cal WR Nikko Remigio Enters the Transfer Portal

Cal wide receiver Nikko Remigio has been a constant for the Bears on the field since his arrival in 2018. Remigio took over punt return duties that year, took over a starting receiving job the next, and had been a mainstay ever since. Now, with a Cal degree in hand and four years played, Remigio has entered the transfer portal to play a final year of eligibility elsewhere.

Remigio played in 36 career games during his time at Cal, with 16 total starts. During that time, he put up 96 receptions for 907 yards and 7 touchdowns, along with 20 kick returns for 549 yards and a touchdown, along with 45 punt returns for 344 yards. He also served as Cal's season-long captain through 2021, as one of the most respected Bears on the team.

Cal's wide receivers room will be relatively young going into 2022, with the core of the group being from the 2020 class, along with Monroe Young returning. In Remigio's spot, Justin Baker and Mason Mangum will play in the slot, while the likes of Jeremiah Hunter, J. Michael Sturdivant, Tommy Christakos, Mavin Anderson, and Aidan Lee will play on the outside. Baker took Remigio's place in the Arizona game, as he appears to be the heir apparent at the position.