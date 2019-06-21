Cal women's basketball will have a familiar face running the program this fall, as former assistant Charmin Smith returns to the Cal bench. Smith, who left the program to take an assistant job with the New York Liberty, was announced to take up the head coaching helm Friday. She replaces Lindsay Gottlieb, who left the position for an assistant coaching job with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to lead this program and the amazing young women in it," Smith said in a release. "I am grateful to Jim Knowlton for trusting me to keep building the tradition of excellence that is Cal basketball. I also cannot thank Katie Smith enough for giving me the opportunity to coach alongside her in the WNBA as well as General Manager Jonathan Kolb for trusting her hire. The experience with the New York Liberty only furthered my passion for and commitment to the game. Berkeley has been my home for the last 12 years and has made a lasting mark on my life. I am incredibly proud of what this program has already accomplished under the direction of both Joanne and Lindsay, and I am thrilled to continue the work of preparing our student-athletes for success both on the court and beyond."

Smith had been with Cal for the past 12 seasons, starting in 2007 after being hired by then-coach Joanne Boyle. She remained on staff when Gottlieb took up the post in 2011 and served as the associate head coach of the program since 2012.

"I am extremely excited that Charmin has agreed to lead our women's basketball program," athletic director Jim Knowlton said in a release. "With a dozen years as a member of our staff under both Joanne Boyle and Lindsay Gottlieb, she has a deep understanding of Cal and Cal basketball. She has played an integral role in the most successful seasons in our history, including trips to multiple NCAA Tournaments, a Final Four and a Pac-12 championship. Charmin is committed to supporting student-athletes in all aspects of their lives, helping them thrive academically, athletically and personally, and she has a clear vision that builds upon the foundation already established here in Berkeley. Charmin has prepared her entire career for this opportunity, and I believe she is ready to lead our program to even greater heights."

Smith, a four year letterwinner at Stanford from 1993-1997, has been an assistant for 9 NCAA tournament qualifying teams at Cal (including the Final Four in 2013) along with two WNIT teams (including the 2010 championship). She holds a bachelors and masters in civil and environmental engineering from Stanford as well.

Smith becomes the 10th coach in Cal Women's Basketball history.

Notable Quotes:

Lindsay Gottlieb

"I'm really excited for Charmin, I'm thrilled for our student-athletes, and I'm very proud of Cal, because I think this is a phenomenal hire all the way around. Charmin has played and coached in Final Fours, she has two engineering degrees from Stanford, she was my right-hand person for years, and now she's the head coach at Cal. This women's basketball program that I care about so much is going to thrive under her leadership and I truly believe the best is in front of us."

Katie Smith, New York Liberty Head Coach

"It's been a pleasure to work alongside Charmin and I am excited for her and this amazing opportunity. She is incredibly knowledgeable about the game and that translates into how she coaches and inspires players. We all wish her continued success in her new role."