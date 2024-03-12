Jaylon Tyson's talent has been on display throughout the season, and Tuesday the Cal wing was honored by Pac-12 coaches as one of 10 players named to the all-conference first team.

The junior is the first Bears player to earn the distinction of being a first team selection since Ivan Rabb was part of the group in the 2016-17 season.

Tyson, a transfer from Texas Tech, averaged 19.6 points during the regular season, which was good enough to put him in a tie for second among all players in the Pac-12. He is the only player from a major conference this year to average that many points in addition to 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

In conference games alone, the 6-foot-7 wing was one of only three players to average more than 19.5 points.

Tyson has become Cal's engine this season with his ability to impact the game in a variety of ways. However, his talent as a scorer has shined above the rest.

He'll enter this week's Pac-12 Tournament just four points shy of 10th on Cal's all-time scoring list for a single season. He's scored 20 points on 17 different occasions this season, which is the most since Jerome Randle achieved the same feat over a decade ago in the 2009-10 season.

The Plano native began his career at Texas before playing for the Red Raiders, but this marks the first time he has been part of an all-conference team in his career. Tyson was previously one of just 10 players in consideration for the Julius Erving Award, which goes to the top small forward in college basketball.

Arizona's Caleb Love was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year while Washington State's Kyle Smith nabbed the Pac-12 Coach of the Year honor Tuesday.

Tyson and the Bears will open up the Pac-12 Tournament Wednesday evening as the No. 7 seed against 10th-seeded Stanford. Tipoff for that matchup is set for 6 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.