On Friday at 6:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal women’s basketball will welcome #3 Oregon to Haas Pavilion. Cal comes in at 10-15 overall and 2-12 in the Pac-12 while Oregon comes in at 24-2 overall and 13-1 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Sunday, Cal got a huge road win in Salt Lake City, defeating the Utah Utes 88-74. Cal freshman guard Cailyn Crocker (26 points) and Cal junior forward Alaysia Styles (19 points) both had career-highs.

On Oregon: The Ducks are led by senior forward Ruthy Hebard (17.2 points & 9.6 rebounds), senior guard Sabrina Ionescu (17.1 points & 8.6 rebounds), and junior forward Satou Sabally (16.0 points & 7.4 rebounds). The three of them are the only Ducks players scoring in double figures, scoring 58.6% of the team’s total points. With so much on their shoulders, they really have to deliver the goods.

As a team, the Ducks are averaging 85.9 points per game on 50.7% shooting from the field, 38.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 76.7% shooting from the foul line. They’re averaging a +10.5 rebound margin, 21.0 assists, 8.7 steals, 2.7 blocks, and 11.3 turnovers per game. Their opponents are averaging 57.2 points per game on 37.4% shooting from the field, 27.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 66.7% shooting from the foul line.

The Ducks are on pace to get a #1 seed in the NCAA tournament, having a stellar season. However, they have shown to be at least a bit vulnerable at times. Especially on the road. Their one Pac-12 loss was at Arizona State (66-72) and their road win at Oregon State was a single digit win (66-57). I don’t think those are reasons to give Cal much hope, but the fact that they’re playing in Berkeley does make things at least a little better.

Keys to the game: Ideally, the best thing to happen to Cal would be if Oregon slept in and forgot to set their alarms. That’s unlikely to happen given the 6:00 PM tipoff, but one can hope. Assuming Oregon does make it to the arena, there honestly isn’t much Cal can do. Oregon is a vastly superior team. We saw that they when they faced in Oregon earlier in the year. Oregon demolished Cal 105-55. It’s honestly hard to see Cal winning this game, even if they play the game of their lives. That all said, I will list three things Cal can do that can at least make this game respectable.

First, Cal has to be aggressive on the boards. Cal has players who can rebound in CJ West, Evelien Lutje Schipholt, Chen Yue, and Alaysia Styles. If they crash the boards and are aggressive inside, they’ll do worlds better than they did in Eugene. Even if it’s in defeat. It will limit Oregon’s second chance scoring opportunities and put more pressure on every shot they take.

Secondly, Cal needs to take good care of the ball. If Cal is turning the ball over and having sloppy possessions, this game will be over really quick. Against a team like Oregon, every possession is so precious. You can’t give any away.

Finally, Cal needs to play aggressive defense. They need to give it their all on defense to make things as difficult as possible on Oregon. If they defend hard and play hard for the full 40 minutes, there’s a chance they make this game more competitive than expected.