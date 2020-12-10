Tonight at 6:00 PM PST on Cal Live Stream, Cal women’s basketball will welcome the San Francisco Dons to Haas Pavilion. Cal comes in at 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the Pac-12 while San Francisco comes in at 0-2.

Last time out: On Friday, Cal lost to Washington by a final score of 80-53. Washington freshman guard Tameiya Sadler led the way for the Huskies with 21 points while Cal sophomore guard Leilani McIntosh finished with 12 points.

RECAP: Cal WBB fades late to Washington at home

On San Francisco: Like Cal, San Francisco is yet to win a game this season. They have two relatively close losses to UC Davis (82-75) and Oregon State (89-80) and are hoping that the third time will be the charm for them.

The Dons are led by a talented redshirt freshman guard Ioanna Krimili, who is averaging 24.5 points per game on 66.7% shooting from the field, 72.2% from 3-point range (that’s not a misprint), and 88.9% shooting from the foul line. Those are scary good shooting numbers. The other Don scoring in double figures is redshirt sophomore guard Amalie Langer, who averages 12.5 points per game on 47.1% shooting from the field, 57.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 83.3% shooting from the foul line. Beyond Krimili and Langer, it starts to drop off a bit, but with so much firepower in those two players, the rest of the team doesn’t need to produce much if they’re having a strong night.

As a team, the Dons average 77.5 points per game on 40.9% shooting from the field, 48.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 69.7% shooting from the foul line. They average a -6.5 rebound margin, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals, 1.0 blocks, and 11.5 turnovers per game. Their opponents are averaging 85.5 points per game on 47.9% shooting from the field, 41.2% shooting from 3-point range, and 69.5% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: If Cal is to win this game, the first thing they have to do is contain Krimili. If she has a huge night and scores around her average, the Dons will be tough to stop. If she is contained and held to 17 points or fewer, then it will be tough for the Dons to make up for her lack of production. In short, the blueprint to beating the Dons begins and ends with containing Krimili.

Secondly, Cal needs to take advantage of their size. With Evelien Lutje Schipholt, Dalayah Daniels, Fatou Samb, and Ugonne (Michelle) Onyiah all healthy, Cal should have no trouble winning the battle on the boards judging by San Francisco’s -6.5 rebound margin. If Cal controls the glass, scores more points in the paint, and protects the rim, they’ll put themselves in a good position to win this game.

Finally, Cal needs to keep getting to the line. Cal is shooting 39-54 (72.2%) from the foul line on the season, doing a nice job of getting to the line and knocking down their foul shots. If Cal can keep that trend going tonight and follow through on the other two keys to the game, they should be successful.