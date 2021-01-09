On Sunday at 1:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal women’s basketball will take on #11 Oregon at Haas Pavilion. Cal comes in at 0-9 overall and 0-6 in the Pac-12 while #11 Oregon comes in at 8-2 overall and 6-2 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Sunday January 3rd, Cal lost to #6 Arizona by a final score of 69-33.

RECAP: Cal WBB gets annihilated by #6 Arizona in Tucson

On Oregon: The Ducks have a quartet scoring in double figures on average in senior Erin Boley (12.7 points & 5.2 rebounds), redshirt sophomore forward Nyara Sabally (12.2 points & 8.3 rebounds), freshman guard Ti-Hina Paopao (12.1 points), and junior guard Taylor Mikesell (10.5 points). It’s a different looking Ducks team without Sabrina Ionescu, but they’re still finding ways to get wins and remain a force in the Pac-12.

As a team, the Ducks average 81.5 points per game on 48.0% shooting from the field, 37.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 67.0% shooting from the foul line. They average a +8.7 rebound margin, 17.0 assists, 9.2 steals, 4.4 blocks, and 12.3 turnovers per game. Their opponents average 58.4 points per game on 36.0% shooting from the field, 26.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.0% shooting from the foul line.

The Ducks are coming into this game on a bit of a losing skid, having lost their last two games to #11 UCLA (71-73) and #1 Stanford (63-70). They’re definitely looking at Cal as a quick and easy way to get back in the win column.

Keys to the game: For Cal, the first thing they need to do is hold their own inside. Oregon has shown that they can bang inside and Cal in turn has shown that they can do the same. If Cal can make this game a toss up on the boards and take away some second chance opportunities from Oregon, maybe they’ll make this game closer than expected.

Secondly, Cal needs to take care of the ball. Oregon will look to force a lot of Cal turnovers and get some free points in transition. If Cal is able to at least make Oregon earn their points and not get too many freebies, that will go a long ways towards Cal making this game more competitive than expected.

Finally, Cal needs to get some threes to drop. The only Cal player shooting north of 30% from deep is senior Archer Olson, who is shooting 30.8% on a very selective 4-13. Cal has to find ways to get into a better rhythm from deep. I think a key part of this is better shot selection. At times, Cal hoists up threes as some form of prayer, hoping they’ll drop. If Cal can create some open looks for each other and make sure the threes they do take are of higher quality, that should help.

Prediction: Cal will pick up a league win at some point this season, but it won’t be against Oregon. I got the Ducks winning 81-55.