On Wednesday at 11:00 AM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal women’s basketball will face Oregon State in the Pac-12 Tournament. Cal comes in as the #12 seed in the Pac-12 tournament at 1-15 overall and 1-12 in the Pac-12 while Oregon State comes in as the #5 seed at 9-6 overall and 7-6 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Sunday, Cal fell to #4 Stanford by a final score of 72-33.

RECAP: Cal WBB falls to #4 Stanford at Maples

On Oregon State: Due to the pandemic and game cancelations, Cal and Oregon State never faced off this season. So, this will be the first time both teams will have seen each other all season. Oregon State isn’t the same ranked program that they’ve been in the past, but they’re still a solid team. On top of that, they’re coming into this game with a little bit of momentum having won three straight games over USC, UCLA, and Oregon. All three games were on the road.

The Beavers are led by senior guard Aleah Goodman, who is averaging 16.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Freshman guard Sasha Goforth (12.2 points & 3.5 rebounds), sophomore forward Taylor Jones (12.1 points & 8.7 rebounds), and freshman guard Talia von Oelhoffen (11.6 points & 4.1 rebounds) are also scoring in double figures for the Beavers.

As a team, the Beavers average 74.3 points per game on 46.2% shooting from the field, 42.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 72.6% shooting from the foul line. They average a +2.7 rebound margin, 16.7 assists, 4.9 steals, 5.5 blocks, and 14.6 turnovers per game. Their opponents average 69.2 points per game on 36.5% shooting from the field, 36.5% shooting from 3-point range, and 75.5% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Cal, the first thing they have to do is take care of the ball. When they take good care of the ball and limit turnovers, they’re capable of hanging with anyone. But, when they start to turn the ball over and get sloppy, that’s when the wheels start to come off. For Cal, beating the Beavers starts and ends with quality ball security.

Secondly, Cal needs to get some threes to fall. When Cal’s perimeter game gets rolling, that frees things up for the post players. If Leilani McIntosh, Mia Mastrov, and Ornela Muca can knock down some threes, that will really help Dalayah Daniels, Ugonne Onyiah, Evelien Lutje Schipholt, and the rest of the post players to establish themselves down low.

Finally, Cal has to contain Goodman. If she has a big game and goes off for 20+ points, it’s going to be game over. If she is held to around 13 points or fewer, it’ll be hard for the Beavers to make up the difference on offense. Keeping Goodman under control is a must.

Prediction: Cal has just one win on the season and while a win against Oregon State is possible, I have to pick the Beavers in this one. I think Cal will battle hard and make it reasonably competitive, but Oregon State will find a way to win the game. Oregon State 74 Cal 62 is my prediction.