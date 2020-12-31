On New Year’s Day at 2:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks, Cal women’s basketball will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe. Cal comes in at 0-7 overall and 0-4 in Pac-12 play, seeking their first win of the season while Arizona State comes in at 6-2 overall and 2-2 in Pac-12 play.

Last time out: On Monday, December 21, Cal fell to USC on the road by a final score of 77-54.

On Arizona State: While they’re not currently ranked in the top 25, the Sun Devils once again are a dangerous team looking to make noise in the Pac-12. The Sun Devils are led by junior guard Taya Hanson (11.8 points & 4.6 rebounds), freshman guard Jaddan Simmons (10.4 points), and sophomore forward Eboni Walker (9.9 points & 7.1 rebounds).

Like all Charli Turner Thorne coached teams, the Sun Devils really pride themselves on their defense and ability to win grind it out style of games. They don’t generate much offense, but they also don’t allow opposing teams to get going on offense, either.

As a team, they average 55.8 points per game on 33.5% shooting from the field, 25.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 72.0% shooting from the foul line. They also average a +3.6 rebound margin, 11.8 assists, 8.3 steals, 2.9 blocks, and 17.3 turnovers per game. Their opponents average 53.6 points per game on 36.7% shooting from the field, 29.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 66.4% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: If Cal is to win this game, the first thing they have to do is avoid offensive dry spells. The way the Sun Devils will look to win this game is to really clamp down on Cal defensively and hopefully force the Bears into a hideous quarter where they score like 6 points or something. If Cal can avoid long dry spells on offense and get going inside a bit, that will give themselves a chance to perhaps win this game. This is a game where Dalayah Daniels, Ugonne Onyiah, Evelien Lutje Schipholt, and Leilani McIntosh all need to get into a good flow on offense.

Secondly, Cal needs to take care of the ball. The Sun Devils force 18.8 turnovers per game. Disruption on defense is a key part of their success. As for Cal, taking care of the rock has been a major weakness as they average 22.7 turnovers per game. Cal has to take better care of the ball if they are to win this game.

Finally, Cal needs to hit some threes. If Cal’s perimeter attack can get going a bit, that will really free things up for their post players inside. McIntosh is obviously the top perimeter player, but one player to keep an eye on is freshman guard Ornela Muca. She has attempted more threes than anyone on the team with 37, but she’s made just 5 of those attempts thus far (13.5%). Charmin Smith clearly has given Muca the greenlight to take those threes and hopefully find a rhythm. If Muca starts to find her groove and get going, that would add a much needed dimension to this Cal offense.

Prediction: I got the Sun Devils winning this one 60-40. Their defense is stout, and they will not want to drop this game with #1 Stanford coming up next.