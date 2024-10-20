Cal WBB secures commitment from elite point guard Aliyahna 'Puff' Morris

Cal and women's basketball head coach Charmin Smith have added one of the biggest commitments in recent program history. Elite point guard Aliyahna "Puff" Morris announced her pledge to the Bears on Sunday at the Border League event in Las Vegas that was televised by ESPN.

The Rancho Cucamonga-Etiwanda star picked Cal over a host of other options including USC, Michigan, Illinois, Duke, and Mississippi State and several Ivy League schools. Yale emerged as the top competition for Cal in the race to secure Morris' commitment, but the Bears had remained the most consistent program in pursuit.

Cal first offered the 5-foot-5 point guard back in May 2023 and managed to hold off the other schools to secure a pledge from Morris on Sunday.

She is now the fourth commitment for Smith in the 2025 cycle alongside fellow ESPN HoopGurlz top-100 member Taylor Barnes and guards Isis Johnson and Grace McCallop.

Morris, who is ranked 24th overall, is rated by ESPN as the third-best prospect in the state and the fifth-best point guard nationally. There are only four commits for ACC schools currently rated higher than Morris by ESPN.

Her pledge highlights an impressive run for Smith and her program on the recruiting trail in recent weeks with Barnes and Johnson both giving Cal their commitments earlier this month.

McCallop was the first member of the class to join back in July.

Morris will head to Cal as one of the most accomplished players in the state as a four-year starter for Etiwanda, which has won the CIF Open Division state title in each of the last two seasons.

The early signing period for basketball recruits opens Nov. 13 and will be the first opportunity for Morris and the other members of Cal's 2025 class to ink with the Bears.