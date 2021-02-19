On Friday at 12:30 PM PST, Cal women’s basketball will return to action against #10 Arizona. The game will air on Pac-12 Networks, specifically Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona. Cal comes in at 0-13 overall and 0-10 in the Pac-12 while Arizona comes in at 14-2 overall and 12-2 in the Pac-12, ranked #10 in the country.

Last time out: In their previous game, Cal lost to Colorado at home by a final score of 67-52.

RECAP: Sleepy first half dooms Cal WBB against Colorado

Previous meeting with Arizona: Earlier this season, Cal got crushed by #6 Arizona by a final score of 69-33. Cal freshman Dalayah Daniels finished with 12 points and 7 rebounds.

RECAP: Cal WBB gets annihilated by #6 Arizona in Tucson

On Arizona: The Wildcats have consistently remained one of the top teams in the country. Senior guard Aari McDonald is averaging 18.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, playing the best basketball of her career. Junior forward Cate Reese remains the number two option, averaging 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Together, the two of them form a one-two punch as good as any in the Pac-12.

As a team, the Wildcats average 69.9 points per game on 42.1% shooting from the field, 33.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.6% shooting from the foul line. They also average a +2.1 rebound margin, 13.1 assists, 10.4 steals, 4.8 blocks, and 12.8 turnovers per game. Their opponents are averaging 56.1 points per game on 36.7% shooting from the field, 32.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 67.0% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Cal, the first thing they need to do is get things going inside. Now that they have a little more guard support from Mia Mastrov, they should be able to get their post players going by virtue of them not being double-teamed as much. If Dalayah Daniels, Ugonne Oniyah, Evelien Lute Schipholt, and others can get going inside by virtue of the backcourt being sound, that will really help Cal stay in this game.

Secondly, Cal needs to take good care of the ball. When playing elite teams, there is no room for error. You have to execute well and not have any careless possessions. If Cal can at least play a clean game from that standpoint, they’ll put themselves in as good of a position to win as we can expect.

Finally, Cal just needs to have fun. This has been a rough year for them due to all the injuries and lack of continuity due to COVID-19. Missing games, etc. This whole year really feels like a redshirt year for the team and every game should be viewed as a chance to learn, grow, and build for next season. If Cal can just have some fun making good plays and building trust with one another, win or lose, this game can be productive and something they can build upon for future success.

Prediction: I got Arizona winning this game. They’re ranked for a reason and are one of the top teams in the country. If Cal pulls this off, it'll be the biggest upset in the Pac-12 this season.