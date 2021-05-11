On Tuesday, Cal women’s basketball landed a commitment from 2022 4-star guard Amaya Bonner out of nearby Bishop O’Dowd High School and Jason Kidd Select. Bonner is the 60th ranked recruit in her class on espnW and the 17th ranked recruit at her position.

Bonner joins a long line of Bishop O’Dowd players who have gone on to play for Cal. 2021 Cal men’s basketball commit Marsalis Roberson, Cal freshman forward Monty Bowser, and recent Cal basketball alumni Paris Austin, Ivan Rabb, and Asha Thomas all played for the Dragons before donning a Golden Bear uniform.

As far as what Bonner brings to the Cal program beyond her Bishop O’Dowd heritage, she’s a willing passer, knows how to push the ball in transition, and is a crafty finisher around the rim. She handles the ball exceptionally well and knows how to create both for herself and her teammates. Bonner projects to add immediate depth at the guard position with the potential to become a starter in time.

Bonner also serves as a replacement for former 2022 commit Jailah Donald, a guard out of Serra High School in Gardena, CA. Donald reopened her recruitment earlier this month after previously committing to Cal back in December. With Donald no longer coming to Cal, that created an opportunity for Bonner to fill that slot.

While last season wasn’t the type of season that Charmin Smith and her program wanted to have, they haven’t let that stop them from keeping everyone together and adding more talent to their program. They recently added Texas grad transfer Karisma Ortiz over the weekend, who should give them much needed depth and relief at the guard position. It’ll be interesting to see how Smith continues to build her roster and what other top recruits she’s able to pull to Berkeley. The talent level is certainly there for this young Cal team. It’s just a matter of it all coming together on the floor.