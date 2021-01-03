On Sunday, Cal women’s basketball suffered a decisive defeat to #6 Arizona in Tucson by a final score of 69-33. Arizona senior forward Trinity Baptiste led the way for the Wildcats with 17 points and 4 rebounds while Cal freshman forward Dalayah Daniels finished with 12 points and 7 rebounds. Arizona improves to 8-1 overall and 6-1 in the Pac-12 while Cal falls to 0-9 overall and 0-6 in the Pac-12.

From the opening tip, this game went Arizona’s way. With 4:44 to go in the 1st quarter, Arizona led 11-2. Trinity Baptiste was up to 5 points, getting in a nice groove early. As for Cal, Ugonne Onyiah was on the board with a transition layup. It was a rough start early for the Bears.

At the end of the 1st quarter, Arizona led 21-4. Arizona was playing like a team angry that they got popped in the mouth by #1 Stanford on Friday while also holding a bit of a grudge towards Cal for beating them on Senior Day last season. They were taking all of their frustration out on Cal. Cal was shooting 2-7 from the field, really struggling to find a groove.

With 4:22 to go in the 2nd quarter, Arizona led 31-6. Things were not picking up for Cal at all. At the half, Arizona led 39-10. Baptiste was up to 7 points for the Wildcats while Aari McDonald had a surprisingly quiet 4 points. As for Cal, it was an all-around rough game.

Nothing changed to start the 2nd half as Arizona led 47-14 with 6:59 to go in the 3rd quarter. Baptiste was up to 11 points while nobody was in double figures for Cal. It was one-way traffic for Arizona.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, Arizona led 59-20. Baptiste was having a fantastic game with 17 points for Arizona. Dalayah Daniels was in double figures for Cal with 11 points and 4 rebounds, having a quiet, but overall decent outing. It was just one of those days for Cal.

With 4:54 to go in the game, Arizona led 65-27. Aari McDonald and Cate Reese were now in double figures with 12 points each for the Wildcats. To Cal’s credit, they were still battling, winning the 4th quarter 7-6 so far.

Cal continued to fight and ended up winning the 4th quarter 13-10, showing that they will battle and compete for the full 40 minutes. However, the game had been decided for some time and Arizona walked out with a very comfortable 69-33 win. After the 1st quarter, we pretty much knew how this game was going to go. The only question would be what the final score would look like.

While this game is obviously a disappointment for Cal, they can still take some solace knowing that they battled and competed for the full 40 minutes and also gave themselves a chance to get a road split with their close game at Arizona State. They’re in a tough league and when you combine that with youth and the type of injuries they’ve had to deal with, they’re going to have nights like this.

Up next for Cal is a home game on Friday at 2:00 PM PST against Oregon State. That game will air on Pac-12 Networks.



