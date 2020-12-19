On Saturday, Cal women’s basketball fell to #11 UCLA by a final score of 71-37. UCLA senior forward Michaela Onyenwere (18 points & 4 rebounds) and UCLA redshirt senior guard Natalie Chou (18 points & 4 rebounds) led the way for the Bruins while Cal freshman forward Dalayah Daniels was the top performer for the Golden Bears with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Cal sophomore guard Leilani McIntosh made her return following concussion protocol, finishing with 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. UCLA improves to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the Pac-12 while Cal falls to 0-6 overall and 0-3 in the Pac-12.

UCLA got off to a strong 6-0 start with 8:05 to go in the 1st quarter as Michaela Onyenwere (4 points) and Charisma Osborne (2 points) were on the board. UCLA had already forced 3 steals, doing a nice job of being active on defense.

At the end of the quarter, UCLA would lead 19-8. Chou was up to 8 points for UCLA on 3-5 shooting from the field and 2-2 shooting from 3-point range. McIntosh was making her presence felt for Cal with 6 points. Even though they were down, Cal looked way better with McIntosh back on the floor.

With 4:12 to go in the half, UCLA led 33-14. Chou was up to 11 points on 3-4 shooting from 3-point range. Cal had to find a way to contain her. At the half, UCLA led 37-21. Cal clearly looked better with McIntosh in the lineup as they sorely need her presence in the backcourt. UCLA also looked like the #11 ranked team in the country, led by Chou who was up to 11 points.

UCLA would lead 42-27 with 4:51 to go in the 3rd quarter. Onyenwere was up to 14 points and 3 rebounds for the Bruins while McIntosh and Daniels each had 8 points for the Bears. At the end of the quarter, UCLA led 52-32 as Chou was up to 13 points after a nice bucket inside. As for Cal, Daniels was nearing a double-double with 9 points and 9 rebounds. Cal was shooting 2-11 from 3-point range while UCLA was shooting 7-19. That gap was a major reason for UCLA’s lead.

With 6:16 to go in the game, it continued to be all UCLA as they led 61-33. Onyenwere (18 points) and Chou (16 points) continued to roll for the Bruins. Daniels was still seeking her double-double as she was up to 12 points and 9 rebounds.

In the end, UCLA walked out with a 71-37 victory, showing why they are the #11 ranked team in the nation. As for Cal, they looked better with McIntosh back, but still undermanned due to the injuries suffered to Jazlen Green, Alma Elsnitz, and Cailyn Crocker. To Cal’s credit, they battled hard and played like a team that knows they have brighter days ahead.

Up next for Cal is a road game at USC on Monday. That game will tipoff at 2:00 PM PST on Pac-12 Networks.