In news reported by the Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Cal's scheduled Saturday contest with Washington State has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Cal program. Cal flew into Pullman yesterday afternoon after clearing testing Friday morning. Feldman is reporting that Cal's defensive line would not have the requisite numbers to play the game.

Per a Pac-12 Conference statement, a single positive COVID-19 case, confirmed by PCR test, and the resulting contact tracing are the reasons for the Bears not meeting the minimum scholarship numbers at the defensive line position.

For Cal, this is the third cancelation of the 2020 season, with the first two coming against Washington and Arizona State. The Arizona State game would be replaced with a game against UCLA, one Cal would lose 34-10.

This game will be a ruled a no-contest with the Pac-12's rules about COVID-19 related cancelations.