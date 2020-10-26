It's time for some long-awaited Pac-12 after dark in Berkeley. Cal will open their 2020 season on November 7th at night, a 7:30 PM start under the lights in Memorial Stadium as they take on Washington. The game will air nationally on ESPN.

This will be the first 7 PM Pacific Time or later opener for the Bears since 2016, when the Bears played Hawaii in a game starting at 7 PM in California, but at noon in Sydney, Australia, where the game was played. Cal won that contest 51-31.

Cal and Washington's last game against each other was a 7:30 start, albeit one that saw lightning delay the game for two and a half hours. Cal would go on to win that game, 20-19, with a 17-yard Greg Thomas field goal to provide the winning margin. That game ended at 1:22 AM local time.

Cal last played Washington in Berkeley on October 27th in 2018, which saw a 12-10 Cal win on the strength of an Evan Weaver pick-six to end the third quarter. Washington leads the all-time series between these two teams 54-41-4. Currently, via BetOnline, Cal is a four-point underdog versus the Huskies.