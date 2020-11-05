Due to a positive COVID-19 test and isolation due to contact tracing protocols, the Saturday game with Washington will be not be played. It will be ruled a no-contest by the conference and will not be rescheduled.

This decision was made due to Cal not having the minimum number of scholarship players available due to a positive test and the resulting contact tracing isolation of other student-athletes.

The sole positive test was reported Wednesday night, which caused significant changes to Cal's Wednesday practice. Cal has only reported one positive since the daily testing regime was put in place.

Cal made the request to the conference to cancel the game, based on not having the minimum number of scholarship players available.