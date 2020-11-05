Cal vs. Washington Game Will Not Be Played
Due to a positive COVID-19 test and isolation due to contact tracing protocols, the Saturday game with Washington will be not be played. It will be ruled a no-contest by the conference and will not be rescheduled.
This decision was made due to Cal not having the minimum number of scholarship players available due to a positive test and the resulting contact tracing isolation of other student-athletes.
The sole positive test was reported Wednesday night, which caused significant changes to Cal's Wednesday practice. Cal has only reported one positive since the daily testing regime was put in place.
Cal made the request to the conference to cancel the game, based on not having the minimum number of scholarship players available.
Statement regarding this Saturday's Washington at Cal #Pac12FB game: pic.twitter.com/7xxAmJvlyV— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 5, 2020
“The health and well-being of our student-athletes is always at the forefront of our decision making,” athletic director Jim Knowlton said in a release. “We have been diligent in the development and execution of our return-to-play plan, and our goal all along has been to provide a safe environment and to mitigate risk as much as possible. We know how much our team and the greater Cal Athletics community was looking forward to the start of the football season this weekend. While we are disappointed in our inability to play this week, we are confident that we have made the right decision. As we have seen across the country, we knew that there would be COVID-19 challenges, and we will continue to follow our protocols to support the health of our student-athletes.”
“It is very disappointing that we will not be opening our 2020 season this Saturday night against Washington,” Justin Wilcox said. “My heart goes out first and foremost to all of our players who have been through so much since the pandemic began and worked so hard under difficult circumstances to prepare themselves to play. They have done so well following the protocols that have been put in place, but as we are finding out first-hand, playing football during 2020 is a fragile situation.”