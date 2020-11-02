Cal's starting off their seven-game 2020 schedule with a home matchup against Washington, a Pac-12 after Dark game on November 7th.

Who: Cal vs. Washington

When: 7:30 PM, November 7th

Where: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA

Networks: ESPN (TV, announcers Dave Flemming, Rod Gilmore, Allison Williams), KGO 810 (Radio)

Spread: Pick 'em (46.5 O/U)

Last Time These Teams Played: Cal beat Washington 20-19 in a game delayed 2.5 hours by lightning in Seattle, with a 17-yard Greg Thomas field goal providing Cal with their final margin of victory

Depth Charts: Cal | Washington (Page 9 of Game Notes)

Connections:

- Chase Garbers’ brother Ethan is a true freshman quarterback for the Huskies.

- Defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon has a son (Jackson, a linebacker) and nephew (Jacob, a quarterback) on the Washington roster.

- Washington ST and ILB coach Bob Gregory was Cal’s DC from 2002-09, bringing on Justin Wilcox as a LB coach from 03-05, and Gregory also coached Wilcox at Oregon from 1998-2000.

- Washington DC/OLB coach Pete Kwiatkowski was Cal DL coach Andrew Browning’s position coach at Boise State, working under Justin Wilcox.

- Washington OL coach Scott Huff helped Cal ST coordinator Charlie Ragle get his first college coaching position (GA at ASU), while working on the same staff as Justin Wilcox at Boise State from 2006-2009

- Wilcox and Sirmon were both on UW’s staff from 2012-13.

- TE coach Marques Tuiasosopo was Washington’s quarterback from 1997-2000, coaching UW’s TEs in 2013 as well (and serving as the interim coach for the Fight Hunger Bowl that year).

- Cal’s head strength and conditioning coach Torre Becton was also at Washington from 2011-2015 as an assistant S&C coach.