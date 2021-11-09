Cal vs. USC Will Not Be Played This Weekend

In news broken by Jon Wilner, Cal Rivals can confirm that Cal's game vs. USC will not be played as scheduled. Cal was down 24 players against Arizona last week, and more players have tested positive to lead to this result.

It is unclear if this game with USC will be rescheduled, as it would be labeled as a forfeit otherwise. Both teams have an open date on the weekend of December 4th, as neither team is likely to play in the Pac-12 championship game.

UPDATE: 3:46 PM

Cal had a release labeling this as a postponement

It was a difficult decision to postpone this Saturday's game against USC," Cal AD Jim Knowton said. "We know how important every one of our games is to our student-athletes, especially our seniors who have been incredible representatives of the program, but it was the right thing to do. Due to additional impact on specific position groups, we have decided to postpone Saturday's game. We have had multiple COVID-19 positives within our program, and we are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread and protect the greater community."

"Our heart goes out to all of the people who enjoy our games in so many ways and especially the players who only get so many chances to go out and play them," head coach Justin Wilcox said. "Postponing this game was a last resort and not an action any of us wanted to take, however it was not possible for us to field a team on Saturday."