Time to bar the doors, put on a pot of coffee, and prepare the mimosas, it's time for another edition of Pac-12 before brunch. With Cal's game against Arizona State being canceled, and UCLA getting their game against Utah canceled, the two UC schools quickly moved to play a game this weekend. They moved quickly enough to schedule a game for Sunday, as Cal will head down to the Rose Bowl to take on UCLA at 9 AM on Sunday.

An important piece to the puzzle here is Cal's defensive line, a unit that has been in quarantine due to contact tracing protocols stemming from a single COVID-19 positive in the unit. Per a Cal release "Cal has since received clearance from public health officials to play on Sunday."

This marks a rarity, as Cal will play UCLA for the second consecutive time in the regular season, after taking down the Bruins in their regular season finale at the Rose Bowl, 28-18 last season. The two teams were not scheduled to play in the shortened schedule.

"We have known from the beginning of this pandemic that there could be challenges this season and that we would need to remain flexible and find ways to be creative while still keeping the health and safety of our student-athletes as our No. 1 priority," Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton said in a release. "This has certainly been an emotional rollercoaster for those in our program, particularly our student-athletes, but we need to remain as diligent as ever and proceed within federal, state and local protocols. We are appreciative of the work from all involved to be able to play this game on short notice."

This marks the fifth different season opening opponent for the Bears, who were previously scheduled to face UNLV, Oregon State, Washington, and Arizona State respectively at certain points. Now the Bears get a cross-division opponent in the Bruins, who opened their year with a 48-42 loss to Colorado in their opener.

"We have known since the pandemic began that the 2020 college football season would be different from any other," Cal football coach Justin Wilcox said in the release. "As I've told our team many times, the one thing we have learned is to expect the unexpected. We appreciate all of the hard work that everyone has done on so many levels to allow us to play this weekend, and we are thankful the opportunity has arisen to play at UCLA."

Cal will play on a Sunday for the first time since last season, when a lightning-delayed game against Washington finished at 1:26 AM on Sunday, September 8th.

Who: UCLA (0-1)

Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

When: 9 AM, Sunday November 15th

Network: Fox Sports 1, Radio on KGO 810 locally