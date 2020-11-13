This does not eliminate Cal from playing this weekend, as two other games are potentially in jeopardy in the conference. Cal could end up facing Washington or UCLA, depending what happens with Oregon State or Utah's COVID-19 issues respectively.

Saturday's Cal-Arizona State game has been canceled, per the Pac-12 Conference. The cancelation of the game, one that will make the game a no contest, was called due to Arizona State not having the minimum amount of scholarship players due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program. In addition, Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards tested positive for COVID-19, per a statement from ASU athletic director Ray Anderson.

ASU AD Ray Anderson:

"We have had to invoke the Pac-12's football game cancellation policy for this week's game. The cancellation of a game is very difficult to accept for all of us, but it is the right decision under the circumstances. In every case we continue to consider the health, safety and welfare of out student-athletes as our number one priority.

"I feel for our student-athletes and everyone associated with Sun Devil Athletics, as well as Sun Devil Nation. This also has an impact on the University of California football program and we extend our appreciation for their understanding of the situation.

"In the past few days our test results included a number of positive cases, including multiple student-athletes and coaching staff members, one of which is Head Coach Herm Edwards. This put our team below the Pac-12's minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship student-athletes under the league's game cancellation policy. After consultation with our medical advisors and Coach Edwards, we immediately began a conversation with the Pac-12 office and California Athletics Director Jim Knowlton to make them aware of the situation.

"We are continuing to take every precaution to safeguard the health and welfare of our student-athletes and staff, in accordance with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee's procedures. Those with positive test results and those in contact tracing protocols are in isolation and receiving the appropriate medical care.

"We will continue to monitor our testing results and stay in close communication with our University, local public health officials and the Pac-12 Conference."

ASU Head Coach Herm Edwards

"First, I want to say that Lia, the girls and I are fine and I will be back quicker than you can say 'Forks Up!' Second, even with the marvelous care our medical professionals have provided for myself, my staff and my team over the past few months the virus still found me. So, I encourage all of you to take this virus seriously, to wear a mask, practice physical distancing and get tested whenever possible.

"As I've stated many times over, the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes is absolutely paramount and we will not put them at risk. Our team has worked extremely hard to get to this point, and even played a game last weekend. We will continue to care for our students-athletes and follow all protocols very thoroughly as we prepare for our next game. Our team and coaching staff are disappointed, but we do understand what we are dealing with."

Cal has not put out a statement on the cancelation at this time, but by all reports, would have been able to play against Arizona State.