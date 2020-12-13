If there's Cal football next weekend, the Bears will be taking on Arizona in Berkeley next weekend. This comes after Cal's Saturday matchup at Washington State was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing wiping out Cal's defensive line. The Bears and Wildcats would be matched up as cross-divisional opponents for a final matchup.

Arizona fired head coach Kevin Sumlin Saturday after a 70-7 loss to Arizona State in the Territorial Cup game, and will have former Iowa State head coach Paul Rhoads as their interim coach if this game gets played.

Cal last played Arizona in 2018, a 24-17 loss to the Wildcats that saw the Bears turn the ball over four times in the second half. In the second, conference-only schedule released back in July, Cal was scheduled to play the Wildcats in Tucson, but had that game taken off the schedule in the revamped, six-game schedule.

Cal reportedly only had two defensive linemen available for the game against Washington State, leading to the cancelation just over 90 minutes before kickoff, and with the resulting contact tracing period, there is a chance this game does not happen. There is not a time, nor date, nor TV network for this game at the moment.

If the Cal season is over, the Bears went out with a win over Oregon, and those not in quarantine found a hill to sled down on the University of Idaho's campus Saturday. If the season isn't over, the Bears get a pseudo-exhibition against a team in Arizona that struggled mightily due to opt-outs and injuries on defense. One way or another, they're close to the end.