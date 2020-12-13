This morning, Cal had a planned match up with Arizona for this weekend. This evening, Cal does not, as the planned contest between the two schools has been taken off the table. Neither Cal nor Arizona has the requisite number of scholarship players ready to play, between injuries, opt-outs, COVID-19 cases and contact tracing, therein ruling the game a no-contest. This will end Cal's 2020 season at 1-3.

Cal would have hosted the Wildcats in a season finale, one announced without a date, time or TV network attached to it. The Wildcats are currently without a head coach, having fired Kevin Sumlin Saturday. Cal had their game against Washington State canceled due to not having enough defensive linemen with a positive COVID-19 test and the resultant contact tracing, and would likely face the same issues a week later.

Cal will officially end this season 1-3, the fewest games the Bears have played in a season since 1894, where the Bears played three games (with an 0-2-1 record).

"Our heart goes out to all the student-athletes who put in so much preparation and time to play the game they love," head coach Justin Wilcox said in a Cal release. "We are disappointed that we are not able to host Arizona, but I am proud of our team and what we have been able to accomplish under difficult and unprecedented circumstances this season. Providing a safe environment has been at the top of our priority list throughout the season, and I'd like to thank everyone who helped us put together a plan to practice and play within health guidelines. I'd also like to recognize our seniors for their hard work, dedication and leadership throughout their Cal careers. They truly are a special group of student-athletes who have helped build our program. We have a bright future ahead of us, and we are looking forward to preparing for 2021."

This year did not cost a year of eligibility for any of Cal's players, so there is a possibility that some of the Bears' seniors could return next year for the 2021 season.